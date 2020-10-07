Salzburg Festival Announces Renovation Plan For the Next 10 Years

The festival plans to invest 263 million euros over the course of the next 10 years to renovate and extend the festival venues.

The Salzburg Festival has announced a massive renovation plan, OperaWire reports.

The goal of the project is to fully maintain the operating functions of the festival in the long term.

Renovations will focus on the festival's iconic Große Festspielhaus as well as the stage of the Haus für Mozart. Workshops, artists' dressing rooms and some spectator areas will be renovated as well, as they no longer meet the necessary requirements. In addition, the fire protection needs to be fully modernized.

"We have lots of defects," said the commercial director of the Salzburg Festival, Lukas Crepaz.

"The investments are urgent and unavoidable in order to maintain the operability of the festival halls," said the Salzburg Festival President Helga Rabl-Stadler.

