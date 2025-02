IL VIAGGIO Comes to Landestheater Linz

The critically acclaimed revue is hitting the road and stopping in Vienna for a strictly limited run. Ages ago, Berlin was the center of the world, with its Night Clubs, Bars, and the famous Admiralspalast with its Conférenciers the Variety 'Admiral' (played by Simon Stockinger, well-deserved Winner of the 2024 BroadwayWorld Austria Award for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical). It has been a time full of good music, loads of dancing, liquor, and huge Variety shows; the world danced through Berlin and the doors into the Admiralspalast, the world's melting pot, where everyone wanted to be a part of.