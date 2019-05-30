CATS to Premiere at The Ronacher Fall 2019

May. 30, 2019  

The Jellicles are coming out to play as CATS premieres at The Ronacher Sept. 20, 2019.

The Vereinigten Bühnen Wien will present the world-famous show in a new version of the original production at the Ronacher. Breathtaking dance, legendary costumes, a magical stage design, Grammy-awarded, electrifying music and the moving world hit "Memory" make CATS an unforgettable experience.

Based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the show is set amongst a larger- than-life junkyard playground and is alive with our favourite feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and Skimbleshanks.

The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year - the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

Make sure to RSVP to the Jellicle Ball by buying your tickets to CATS today! For more information, tap here.



