Good Bye I AM FROM AUSTRIA!

After two sold out seasons, I AM FROM AUSTRIA is saying farewell to Vienna.

The jukebox musical based on Austrias home grown superstar Rainhard Fendrichs greatest hits, created by Titus Hoffmann, Christian Struppeck and directed by Andreas Gergen went out to be a huge success. Despite the harsh critics, some said the show is much about nothing, I AM FROM AUSTRIA amazed audiences. Looks like Mr. Struppeck knows what his audience wants from him. I AM FROM AUSTRIA is simple structured, an easy going dessert after a stressful day at work. Colorful costumes, charming melodies and characters to fall in love with, ingredients for a lovely evening. I AM FROM AUSTRIA is taking a long journey around the globe afer it's final curtain in Vienna. The TAKARAZUKA REVUE COMPANY is bringing the show to Japan. What's so special about is, that every character in the show is played by women. Let's see, if the Austrian musical is able to connect with audiences on the other side of the earth.

I AM FROM AUSTRIA is taking his last bow with a blast. It doesn't always have to be dark and dramatic to entertain an audience.

Good bye I AM FROM AUSTRIA, and know, bring on some drama.





