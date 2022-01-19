BWW Preview: Austrian Productions to Look Forward in 2022

MISS SAIGON at Raimund Theater

One of the greatest, dramatic love stories in Musical history, for the very first time in Vienna. The moving story of Kim and Chris, Solo saxophones, and of course the helicopter are having their opening night on January 23rd in a beautiful new version, directed by Jean-Pierre Van De Spuy, with Oedo Kuipers ( Chris), Vanessa Heinz ( Kim), Gino Emnes ( John), Abla Alaoui (Ellen) and Christian Rey Marbella ( The Engineer). For information visit: www.musicalvienna.at

TITANIC THE MUSICAL at Landestheater Linz

Maury Yeston's epic Musical on stage at the multi-awarded Landestheater Linz from February 6th. A star-studded ensemble with Daniela Dett ( Winner: Best Performer In A Musical, 2021 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards ) Dean Welterlen, Gernot Romic, David Arnsperger, Judith Jandl, Luzia Nistler, Hanna Kastner, Martin Berger, and many more familiar faces. Don't forget to bring your tissues. For information visit: www.landestheater-linz.at

RICHARD O'BRIEN'S ROCKY HORROR SHOW ON TOUR

The bloody brilliant Masterpiece is hitting the road again and will be in Vienna from February 15th ( probably the best date to celebrate Opening Night together with my birthday) with the famous German Actor Sky du Mont as the show's Narrator on selected dates. It's astounding, time is fleeting, better rehearse your Time Warp skills and celebrate Richard O' Brian's masterpiece ( and of course my birthday) www.rocky-horror-show.de

WE WILL ROCK YOU ON TOUR

Like a Queen -Fan since, honestly I can't remember, I always had some difficulties with the Musical and what they have done to the songs. Apart from Ben Elton's dull storyline, the songs are the real star of the show but remember, you can't just play the guitar you have to play it like Brian May, with honesty, passion, and power. I am looking forward to the new and fresh version of this JukeBox Musical extravaganza. Rock it, Galileo Figaro!

www.we-will-rock-you.show

AVENUE Q at Stadttheater Mödling/ Scala Wien

The hilarious, nasty masterpiece from Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx for the first time in Austria. Fun fact, after Matt Stone and Trey Parker met Robert "Bobby"Lopez after the show back in 2003, the three gathered together for what we know now, is one of Broadway's funniest Musicals ever, THE BOOK OF MORMON. AVENUE Q brought something fresh to the Musical Theatre and its creation. A very sassy Musical Comedy, of course, there are puppets, of course, there is a lot to laugh about but better not bring your children to this one, you might get questioned a lot, afterward. We all know what the internet is good for.

www.theaterzumfuerchten.at

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at VIENNA VOLKSOPER

He is doing Musical Theatre again! After his comeback as Emperor Franz-Joseph in the stunning Open-Air Mega Concert ELISABETH-The Musical ( also on the 2022 Bucket List), Viktor Gernot will share the stage with Drew Sarich in the well-anticipated production at the Vienna Volksoper, directed by Melissa King, starting performances on March 29th. I AM WHAT I AM, not just a motto, more like an anthem.

www.volksoper.at

THE SECRET PARTY AT THE VINDOBONA

Vindobonas Wolfgang Ebner is well known for his love and appreciation for Musical Theatre, and so it's no surprise that he is bringing the finest artists together at his house. THE SECRET PARTY with Drew Sarich, Anne Mandrella, Milica Jovanović, and Matthias F. Trattner is, as I have written before, an unusual show, which takes you on a journey you might never forget.

The show will be back on February 28th, get yourself invited to the party. www.vindobona.wien

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN AT STADTTHEATER KLAGENFURT

Iriving Berlins magnificent wild west romance with tunes like There's No Business Like Show Business, or Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better, can be seen in the lovely Stadttheater Klagenfurt starting performances on May 5th. Klagenfurt, for many reasons, is always worth a trip. www.stadttheater-klagenfurt.at

SISTER ACT FELSENBÜHNE STAATZ

If you don't know, you know now. The breathtaking location is the real star of every production, past, and present. Raise your voice and lift it up to heaven in Staatz, district of Mistelbach, Deloris Van Cartier and her Sisters are ready to praise the Lord with you. www.felsenbuehne-staatz.at

MUSICAL STARS AT THE QUARRY THE GRAND SHOW

Due to the ( not really surprising) huge success after last years concerts ( read all about it here), Maya Hakvoort, Ana Milva Gomes, Marjan Shaki, Missy May, Tertia Botha, Roberta Valentini, Yngve Gasoy-Romdal, Lukas Perman, and Mark Seibert are back to put on The Grand Show. St. Margarethen on a mild summer night with great voices under the stars in the quarry, a grand night out. www.musicalstars.at

GREASE MUSICAL SUMMER AMSTETTEN

Amstetten, the place where Musical Stars gathered together in entertainingly powerful shows at the Musical Summer. This year might no exception. Artistic Director Alex Balga has chosen GREASE to be the Musical Highlight but here is a piece of advice, choose your cast wisely, remember, a young and aspiring actor called Richard Gere once played the role of Danny Zuko, followed by the one and only Barry Bostwick ( Brad Majors in the Rocky Horror Picture Show) and many other famous ones. The Amstetten One has big shoes to fill and huge expectations to fulfill, we expect an Amstetten summer spectacle. GREASE is the word, and Jêrmoe Knoels ( Winner Best Choreography Of A Musical 2021 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards) will push his dancers over the top and audiences out of their seats. www.avb.amstetten.at