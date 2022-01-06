Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Austria Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jerome Knols - MARY AND MAX - Landestheater Linz - 2021

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aleksandra Kica - ON YOUR FEET - Musicalsommer Amstetten - 2021

Best Direction Of A Musical

Matthias Davids - PIAF - Musiktheater Linz - 2021

Best Direction Of A Play

Stephanie Mohr - DIE STADT DER BLINDEN - Theater i.d. Josefstadt - 2021

Best Direction Of A Stream

Andy Hallwaxx - MARY AND MAX - Landestheater Linz - 2021

Best Editing Of A Stream

Jonatan Salgado Romero - MARY AND MAX - Landestheater Linz - 2021

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Grundner - WE ARE MUSICAL - Raimund Theater (VBW) - 2021

Best Musical

WIE IM HIMMEL - Musiktheater Linz - 2021

Best Performer In A Musical

Daniela Dett - PIAF - Musiktheater Linz - 2021

Best Performer In A Play

Birgit Minichmayr - MARIA STUART - Burgtheater - 2021

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Celina Dos Santos - MARY AND MAX - Landestheater Linz - 2021

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Felix Kammerer - DIE KLEINE HEXE - Burgtheater - 2021

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

WE ARE MUSICAL - Raimund Theater (VBW) - 2021

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

CATS - 2021

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Strebel - WE ARE MUSICAL - Raimund Theater (VBW) - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Oliver Negele - MARIA STUART - Salzburger Festspiele, Burgtheater - 2021