Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
WIE IM HIMMEL - Musiktheater Linz Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Austria Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jerome Knols - MARY AND MAX - Landestheater Linz - 2021
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aleksandra Kica - ON YOUR FEET - Musicalsommer Amstetten - 2021
Best Direction Of A Musical
Matthias Davids - PIAF - Musiktheater Linz - 2021
Best Direction Of A Play
Stephanie Mohr - DIE STADT DER BLINDEN - Theater i.d. Josefstadt - 2021
Best Direction Of A Stream
Andy Hallwaxx - MARY AND MAX - Landestheater Linz - 2021
Best Editing Of A Stream
Jonatan Salgado Romero - MARY AND MAX - Landestheater Linz - 2021
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Grundner - WE ARE MUSICAL - Raimund Theater (VBW) - 2021
Best Musical
WIE IM HIMMEL - Musiktheater Linz - 2021
Best Performer In A Musical
Daniela Dett - PIAF - Musiktheater Linz - 2021
Best Performer In A Play
Birgit Minichmayr - MARIA STUART - Burgtheater - 2021
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Celina Dos Santos - MARY AND MAX - Landestheater Linz - 2021
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Felix Kammerer - DIE KLEINE HEXE - Burgtheater - 2021
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
WE ARE MUSICAL - Raimund Theater (VBW) - 2021
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
CATS - 2021
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Strebel - WE ARE MUSICAL - Raimund Theater (VBW) - 2021
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Oliver Negele - MARIA STUART - Salzburger Festspiele, Burgtheater - 2021