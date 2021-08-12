BWW Review: MUSICAL STARS at ST.MARGARETHEN QUARRY

Maya Hakvoort , is one of the busiest Musical Divas this summer. She is producing concerts, hosting concerts and she is also starring in concerts. Hakvoort, together with Yngve-Gasoy Romdal taught all the aspiring young artists a very important lesson. They both proofed their professionalism during A DANGEROUS GAME from JEKYLL AND HYDE . Romdals microphone came out to strike, Hakvoort shared her microphone with her duet partner and they pretend that nothing happened, finished the song, and earned enormous applause. That's what theatre is all about, it is live, it is happening now and it is not replicable in the way we have seen it. You have to be 100 percent professional, to deal with unexpected circumstances. Hakvoort and Romdal, both experienced Musical Theatre Stars, are able not just to handle unforeseen situations they use them to create something special.

If you are a young artist, and you get the chance to join a Master Class with one of these Legends, take the opportunity because no one like them can teach you what it means to be a professional artist.

Ana Milva Gomes ©I&P Tomorrow Musical GmbH, Oliver Marcher

Summer nights without Open Air events are like a beat that you can't follow. We will see each other next year at the quarry for another special night out. We want to hear the people sing! (Again)