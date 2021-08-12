BWW Review: MUSICAL STARS at ST.MARGARETHEN QUARRY
Do You Hear The People Sing?
The answer is yes but not a song of angry men, it's full of joy and happiness. St. Margarethen, usually home for huge summer Opera Open Air productions, welcomed a Musical Star Ensemble for a Best Of Concert. St. Margarethen's quarry is located close to the famous Neusiedler See, the largest endorheic lake in central Europe, everything you need for a perfect day/night out.
Usually planned as a one-night-only event, the concert sold out in a blink, as well as the additional date. The Multi-awarded Star Ensemble, all dressed in glamourous designer robes, designed by Fashion Artist Nikola Zivanovic alias NIKO NIKO kicked off the evening with one of the best opening numbers in the modern musical theatre repertoire, LION KING'S CIRCLE OF LIFE. Ana Milva Gomes, Maya Hakvoort, Marjan Shaki, Missy May, Tertia Botha, Roberta Valentini, Mark Seibert, Lukas Perman, and Yngve-Gasoy Romdal supported by the Landeschor Burgenland with more than 100 Members, literally brought the (imaginary) house down with the very first number of the evening but this was just the beginning of a journey full of goosebumps and standing ovations.
Maya Hakvoort, is one of the busiest Musical Divas this summer. She is producing concerts, hosting concerts and she is also starring in concerts. Hakvoort, together with Yngve-Gasoy Romdal taught all the aspiring young artists a very important lesson. They both proofed their professionalism during A DANGEROUS GAME from JEKYLL AND HYDE. Romdals microphone came out to strike, Hakvoort shared her microphone with her duet partner and they pretend that nothing happened, finished the song, and earned enormous applause. That's what theatre is all about, it is live, it is happening now and it is not replicable in the way we have seen it. You have to be 100 percent professional, to deal with unexpected circumstances. Hakvoort and Romdal, both experienced Musical Theatre Stars, are able not just to handle unforeseen situations they use them to create something special.
If you are a young artist, and you get the chance to join a Master Class with one of these Legends, take the opportunity because no one like them can teach you what it means to be a professional artist.
From CATS to EVITA, from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN to FROZEN and Austrian Homemade HIT SHOWS, an entertaining and colorful Set List.
On Top of it, the likes of Ana Milva Gomes ( BROADWAY WORLD AUSTRIA AWARD Winner, Best Supporting Actress in a Musical) with an emotional and jaw-dropping THIS IS ME ( THE GREATEST SHOWMAN) and Tertia Botha with her version of I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU ( BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL) just to name a few.
Summer nights without Open Air events are like a beat that you can't follow. We will see each other next year at the quarry for another special night out. We want to hear the people sing! (Again)
For further information visit www.musicalstars.at or the Facebook page.