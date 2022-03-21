Wit Incorporated Presents DEAR MAMA, THERE'S SOMETHING MAYBE I SHOULD TELL YOU...

Wit Incorporated presents...e??ae??c??a??a??,aeoe?a??a??ae?'a??e??ae??e??e??a'?e??a??...A Cross-Cultural Love Story

Renowned independent theatre company, Wit Incorporated, return to the Melbourne stage this April & May!

'Dear Mama' tells the story of Taiwanese immigrant Li-Ting, as she follows her heart to Melbourne, finds a new community and toes a complex balance between her traditional Taiwanese family and the morals and culture of her new home. The semi-autobiographical story applies creative license to Lansy Feng's own experience as a Taiwanese immigrant in Australia and showcases her interests in multi-cultural storytelling. After two sell-out development playreads in November, Wit will tour this heartfelt, rom-com across three venues in Melbourne.

Lansy Feng, who wrote and performed four seasons of the highly-reviewed show How I Met My Dead Husband returns with a piece performed in English, Mandarin and French with original songs.

The writer, Lansy Feng said "I was inspired by all the different people I have met and the varied cultural encounters I have experienced. I write to tell my stories, introduce my heritage, culture and background. We are lucky to live in Melbourne, a multicultural city and I believe many people will relate to my story. I aim to contribute by introducing my Taiwanese culture through stories, plays and songs"

Learn more at witinc.com.au/shows

Continuing to create accessible theatre, Wit Incorporated is including an Auslan interpreted show on Fri 29 April and a relaxed matinee performance on Saturday 30 April.