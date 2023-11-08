Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Cast Set For Australian Tour Of RENT Photo 3 Cast Set For Australian Tour Of RENT
'Get Technical! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical' Comes to Melbourne Photo 4 'Get Technical! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical' Comes to Melbourne

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.





RELATED STORIES

1
Bangarra Dance Theatre Will Premiere HORIZON Across Australia Photo
Bangarra Dance Theatre Will Premiere HORIZON Across Australia

Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, has announced the world-premiere of their first ever mainstage cross-cultural collaboration Horizon. 

2
Jerry Seinfeld Returns To Australia In June 2024 For A National Tour Photo
Jerry Seinfeld Returns To Australia In June 2024 For A National Tour

Jerry Seinfeld, the comedy legend, is returning to Australia in June 2024 for a national tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 12 noon from Ticketek. Don't miss your chance to see Seinfeld live!

3
THE CHOIR OF MAN Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne in January Photo
THE CHOIR OF MAN Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne in January

London’s West End and Olivier Award nominated hit, The Choir of Man is set to take the stage at Arts Centre Melbourne this summer, for a strictly limited season, premiering on Thursday 4 January.

4
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Extends Its Season At The Comedy Theatre Until 7 January 2024 Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Extends Its Season At The Comedy Theatre Until 7 January 2024

The five time Tony Award-winning smash-hit Old Vic production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol has announced a season extension ahead of its opening at the Comedy Theatre later this month.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Videos

The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
Cleos Stratos in Australia - Melbourne Cleos Stratos
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (11/15-11/26)Tracker
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
Dogfight in Australia - Melbourne Dogfight
Chapel Off Chapel (12/09-11/26)
The Merchant of Venice in Australia - Melbourne The Merchant of Venice
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/01-12/23)
Bliss an exhibition in Australia - Melbourne Bliss an exhibition
Inner Essence (11/23-12/16)
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-2/25)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
Elvis: A Musical Revolution in Australia - Melbourne Elvis: A Musical Revolution
Athenaeum Theatre (10/03-12/17)
Outback Adventures in Australia - Melbourne Outback Adventures
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/09-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You