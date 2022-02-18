Victorian State Ballet is Heading to The Concourse, Chatswood in April With CINDERELLA

Victorian State Ballet will bring Cinderella, its most loved and timeless fairy tale classic to The Concourse, Chatswood, on Saturday, April 9 (2.30pm & 6:30pm) and Sunday, April 10 (2.30pm) Performance are approximately 2 hours (including interval).

The Cinderella story is retold through excellent staging, simple and direct mime, superb classical ballet technique and choreography which honour the spirit of this great classical work.

VSB has performed Cinderella to sell-out audiences and rave reviews around the country. The production is full of passion, energy and elegance choreographed to the mesmerizing musical composition by Sergei Prokofiev. '

Portraying life in a step family and moving from rags to riches, Cinderella reminds us of the power of kindness and forgiveness over hate and revenge. The ultimate choice of allowing our enemies to bring out the best in us is a strong clear theme.The Victorian State Ballets version of Cinderella endeavours to immerse the audience in amidst the fairytale classic which is visually inspiring.

The Concourse Cinderella season will feature internationally recognised artists. The lead roles will be danced by Mia Wallace, Janae Kerr & Elise May Watson-Lord as Cinderella, Sera Schuller as the Step Mother, Elise Jacques & Elise May Watson-Lord/Janae Kerr as Cinderella's step sisters & Cieren Edinger & Tynan Wood as the Prince.

Audiences can expect exhilarating solos and pas de deuxs from the lead couple and their very moving and ultimate happily ever after final scene.

Warning mild smoke effects

Victoria State Ballet in Cinderella The Concourse, Chatswood

Saturday, April 9 - 2.30pm & 6:30pm, Sunday April 10, 2.30pm - Running time - 2 hours including interval Book Now: Mon to Fri 9am to 5pm CALL +61 8075 8111 or visit www.theconcourse.com.au Tickets $73.65, $65.45, $48.15 $58.35 A Reserve Family of x 4 $204.75.