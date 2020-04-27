Victorian Government Announces $16.8 Million Survival Package For Creative Organizations and Individuals

According to AussieTheatre.com, the Victorian Government has announced a $16.8 million arts survival package, to help Victorian creative organizations and individuals through the health crisis.

The money will go toward sustaining employment and will promote the development of new works and opportunities for creative community participation.

A $13 million Strategic Investment Fund will be shared amongst 100 arts and cultural organisations including festivals, performing arts companies, museums and galleries.

"Victoria is proudly the creative state," said Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley. "Even in these unprecedented times, our creatives continue to find ways to connect and inspire us - but they are doing it tough and they need our help,"

In addition, a new $2.2 million initiative, Sustaining Creative Workers, will offer grants for Victorian-based independent creatives and micro-organisations with at least five years of professional experience.

Individuals can apply for grants of $5,000, and micro-organizations and businesses can apply for $10,000 grants. An additional $2,500 is available for creatives with a disability or disability-led organisations.

Find out more details at creative.vic.gov.au and read the original story on AussieTheatre.com.





