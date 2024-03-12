Uma Dobia Brings INTOLERANT to Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hot on the heels of her Adelaide Fringe debut comes Uma Dobia's Melbourne International Comedy Festival debut with her playful cabaret, Intolerant. Uma uses her genre-hopping vocal, storytelling and comedic skills to confront her obsessions with chocolate and popcorn, the difficulties of explaining your allergies at dinner parties, and how to date without having an allergic reaction to semen (yes, really) — until Crohn’s disease comes along to crash the party.

With a soundtrack that includes original songs, parodies of operatic arias, highlights from previous performances in Pirates of Penzance, as well as her favourite Wiggles songs, the music of Intolerant showcases Uma’s versatility across multiple musical and performance styles, and puts her comedic talents in the spotlight.

Uma Dobia is a soprano who refuses to be put in a box. With warm and eclectic storytelling, Uma takes her audience on a journey through operatic, cabaret and musical theatre repertoire, as wellas her own original songs. Uma is a graduate of University of Melbourne’s MMus (Opera Performance), a Resident Emerging Artist with Australian Contemporary Opera Company and a current scholar with Opera Scholars Australia.

Uma is excited to bring her experience of what it’s really like to live with allergies and Crohn’s through Intolerant, and to be presenting Intolerant at Melbourne Comedy Festival. Following this she will tour the show to San Diego Fringe (USA) in May, Hollywood Fringe (USA) in June and Camden Fringe (UK) in July.

INTOLERANT

Dates: 27th March – 2nd April, 2024

Time: 6.30pm

Venue: Club Voltaire, 14 Raglan Street, North Melbourne

Tickets: $21.25 - $28.00

To Book Tickets visit https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/2024/shows/intolerant