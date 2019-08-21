Tura To Transport The Kimberleys To Victoria ACT And NSW

Tura New Music (WA) will take its highly acclaimed Kimberley Echoes to Victoria, ACT and NSW in November and December, the result of 5 years of development, with its award-winning Kimberley touring program.

Curated by Tura, the concert features The Narlis (Nar-lees), a close collaboration between high profile First Nation artists and some of the country's finest instrumentalists.

The Narlis includes Mark Atkins (didgeridoo virtuoso and singer) Stephen Pigram (ukulele and vocals) violinist Erkki Veltheim, guitarist Stephen Magnusson, cellist Tristen Parr, percussionist Joe Talia and flautist Tos Mahoney (who is also Tura's Founder and Artistic Director).

Before heading East the tour will commence in the Northern Territory on November 20 at the Darwin Entertainment Centre before wending its way to the Four Winds Festival in Bermagui November 24, Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre November 26, Albury Entertainment Centre November 28, Ulumbarra Theatre Bendigo November 29 Melbourne Recital Centre November 30 and will finish at the Canberra Theatre Centre on December 3. Additional date to be announced.

In 2021-22 the production will head to Asia and Europe.

Kimberley Echoes is a powerful cross-cultural celebration of Kimberley country and its people. Songs by Pigram and Atkins, arranged by this unique ensemble, are juxtaposed with new music created by the collaboration all reflecting the complexity and beauty of the Kimberley. Collaborations with local artists,experiences of traditional Joonba song and dance and touring through the provocative Kimberley landscape have all weaved their influence into this work and program.

"Kimberley Echoes is a celebration of connection and difference - the collaboration of seven very diverse artists on country, across time. With two of those artists being such iconic advocates of Aboriginal culture the process has been one of empowering two learning. The result is a powerful juxtaposition of style and content interwoven with heartfelt humanity." Tos Mahoney

Audiences will be immersed in footage and photography of the Kimberley and the communities visited by the Tour, shot by acclaimed cinematographers and photographers and projected onto huge screens behind the performers.

An album of the same name will be released in September and a documentary, by award-winning film maker James Bogle (Whiteley), featuring footage from the Kimberley Echoes Kimberley tours, is planned for national television release in 2020 and 2021. International film festival outings are planned for 2022-24.

Tura New Music is an Australian producer and an advocate for new music and the sonic arts. Founded in 1987,Tura has a proud history of achievement in initiating cultural development from inner cities to remote communities across the country. We support, advocate and ignite new music and sound art with a fresh perspective. Kimberley Echoes is the result of Tura's annual Regional and Remote Touring Program.

For nearly 20 years Tura has closely engaged with Kimberley communities through its regional programs. Kimberley Echoes is the result of Tura's annual Regional and Remote Touring Program.

Tura's annual programs are supported by the Government of Western Australia through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries in association with Lotterywest and the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body.

Kimberley Echoes - The Narlis 2019 National Tour * Additional tour date to be announced

Darwin The Studio, Darwin Entertainment Centre 730pm Wednesday November 20





