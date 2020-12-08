Treasured Production THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Returns For Its 35th Year

It's that time of the year again! The must-do family theatre experience, The Australian Shakespeare Company's The Wind in the Willows, is back in Melbourne this summer holidays to entertain children and parents alike.

A tradition for generations of Victorian children for thirty five years, families are invited to join Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter, Portly and Mr Toad as they bring Kenneth Grahame's immortal story of life on the riverbank to the stage at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens.

Running from 19 December 2020 until 24 January 2021, the critically acclaimed, interactive outdoor theatre production delivers music, songs, and laughs.

The Australian Shakespeare Company founder and Artist Director, Glenn Elston, says, "It wouldn't be a real Melbourne summer without a run of The Wind in the Willows in the gardens, so we're delighted to be able to entertain and educate children for yet another year."

"It's not just about the children though - there's fun for young and old as the Head Chief Rabbit transforms the audience into rabbits with a waggle of the ears and a wiggle of the nose, and encourages everyone to sing along and join in the promenading adventure," he commented.

Children will giggle and howl at the characters' mad antics, go on an adventure with Head Chief Rabbit, Ratty and Mole, then join a dangerous mission with the Rat Pack and Badger Patrol to rescue little, lost Portly the Otter from the Wild Wood.

"We welcome everyone to pack a picnic, pack the kids, and settle in for a day of fun and laughter as you embark on the wonderful outdoor adventure by the riverbank," continued Elston.

The Wind in the Willows is affordable, interactive theatre at its best, with laughs and surprises a-plenty.

The Australian Shakespeare Company is fully compliant with Victorian Government COVID-safe guidelines and expert public health advice.

Location: Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens. Enter through F Gate on Birdwood Avenue. Dates: 19 December 2020 to 24 January 2021. Tickets: $20 - $30, visit shakespeareaustralia.com.au, call 03 8676 7511 or via Ticketmaster.