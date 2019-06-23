The National Theatre Of Great Britain's Production of WAR HORSE Will Tour Australia In 2020

War Horse, the unforgettable theatrical event from The National Theatre of Great Britain, based on Michael Morpurgo's beloved novel, will return to Australia in 2020. With seasons at Regent Theatre, Melbourne from 10 January; Lyric Theatre, Sydney from 15 February; and Crown Theatre, Perth from 24 March, Australians on both sides of the country get the chance to experience this breathtaking production.

The winner of more than 25 international awards, including the Tony Award for Best Play on Broadway, War Horse is directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris. Nick Stafford's adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's remarkable story of courage, loyalty and friendship tells the story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. This powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness, filled with stirring music and songs, featuring ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to life on stage.

War Horse, which has now been seen by over eight million people worldwide, received its world premiere on 9 October 2007 at the National Theatre where it played for two seasons before opening at the New London Theatre in March 2009. Since then, War Horse has been seen in 97 cities in 11 countries, including productions on Broadway, in Toronto and Berlin, with touring productions in the UK and Ireland, North America, the Netherlands, Belgium and China.

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert's beloved horse, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. He's soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man's land. Albert, who remained on his parents' Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home.





