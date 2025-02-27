The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Will Perform HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE IN CONCERT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will present the return of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert from 4 – 7 June, conducted by Vanessa Scammell. Relive the magic of the film in high-definition while hearing the MSO perform John Williams’ unforgettable score live.

In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling ‘live’ chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts created the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the only official global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans the opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

