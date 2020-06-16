The Melbourne International Jazz Festival Announces More Digital Offerings

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival (MIJF) has announced the June 2020 offering for their adapted program, These Digital Times - an online music festival series featuring local and International Artists.

After a successful first edition at the end of May, the next These Digital Times program on Saturday, 27 June 2020 will be live-streamed via the MIJF website direct to YouTube from 10.30am to 10.30pm.

On the last Saturday of May, June and July, the These Digital Times program includes music and workshops for kids and families; career development panels for artists and industry; as well as performances from emerging artists and some of the big names in Australian and international jazz and contemporary music.

Michael Tortoni, MIJF Artistic Director said, "It is a testament to the versatility, resilience and passion of musicians and those that bring them to the stage that even in these difficult times we can find a way to continue to enjoy live music."

Completely free and broadcast in high-definition, the June 2020 line-up for These Digital Times includes five-time GRAMMY award-nominee Joey DeFrancesco on a vintage Hammond organ recorded in his Arizona home and Federico Casagrande will perform a solo set on jazz guitar from Italy.

Melbourne-based artists featured in the June program include father and daughter duo Joe and Olivia Chindamo; the album launch of Life is Brut[if]al by Andrea Keller's award-winning ensemble Five Below; Ethiopian jazz saxophonist, Solomon Sisay; as well as the Kathleen Halloran Trio.

The June program will kick off in the morning with Nat Bartsch's Lullaby Project for the kids and wrap up with The Sugarfoot Ramblers, a collective of Melbourne based musicians with a shared love of traditional jazz.

Following each monthly These Digital Times program, content will be available for another four weeks on the MIJF website. The concerts in the first series of These Digital Times presented on Saturday, 30 May 2020 have been viewed over 15,000 times from Melbourne to New York and Buenos Aires to Manila.

The July 2020 line-up for These Digital Times will be announced soon via the MIJF website and social media channels.

These Digital Times has been conceived and developed in conjunction with The Vizard Foundation and is also supported by the Victorian government through Creative Victoria (as principal government partner) and the City of Melbourne (as major government partner).

