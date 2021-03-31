The Butterfly Club and Gavin Roach Present BOTTOM by Willy Hudson

Bottom is directed by Gavin Roach and performed by Ryan Stewart.

Mar. 31, 2021  
The Butterfly Club and Gavin Roach Present BOTTOM by Willy Hudson

Locked in his bathroom during a tragic third date, Willy asks: are you a Top or a Bottom?

Join Willy for a queer coming-of-age remix, as he questions if 'bottom' in the bedroom means 'bottom' in life - and whether Beyoncé can help put his love on top.

This is for anyone who hates making the first move. Anyone who thinks they are unlovable. Anyone that's ever tried to be someone they're not.

Bottom is directed by Gavin Roach and performed by Ryan Stewart.

Dates & Time: 19th - 24th April 2021, 8:30pm

Location: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place Melbourne, VIC 3000

Tickets: $28 - $35

Booking info: www.midsumma.org.au


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Fergie L. Philippe
Fergie L. Philippe
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks

Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories
Meet The Cast Of MAGIC MIKE LIVE! Photo

Meet The Cast Of MAGIC MIKE LIVE!

Jeremy Dyson & Andy Nymans Hit Horror GHOST STORIES Lands In Melbourne Photo

Jeremy Dyson & Andy Nyman's Hit Horror GHOST STORIES Lands In Melbourne

Australian Musical Theatre Academy Presents Creating Cabaret Photo

Australian Musical Theatre Academy Presents Creating Cabaret

Final Seats Now On Sale For Sold Out Melbourne Season Of CHESS THE MUSICAL At The Regent T Photo

Final Seats Now On Sale For Sold Out Melbourne Season Of CHESS THE MUSICAL At The Regent Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • FOTO//HOUSE, Photography + Video Studio And Soundstage, Launches In New Downtown Austin Location
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Deaf Austin Theatre to Host 1st Annual Short Play Festival
  • Bang on a Can Announces BANG ON A CAN Marathon Live Online