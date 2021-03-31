The Butterfly Club and Gavin Roach Present BOTTOM by Willy Hudson

Locked in his bathroom during a tragic third date, Willy asks: are you a Top or a Bottom?

Join Willy for a queer coming-of-age remix, as he questions if 'bottom' in the bedroom means 'bottom' in life - and whether Beyoncé can help put his love on top.

This is for anyone who hates making the first move. Anyone who thinks they are unlovable. Anyone that's ever tried to be someone they're not.

Bottom is directed by Gavin Roach and performed by Ryan Stewart.

Dates & Time: 19th - 24th April 2021, 8:30pm

Location: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place Melbourne, VIC 3000

Tickets: $28 - $35

Booking info: www.midsumma.org.au