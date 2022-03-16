The Butterfly Club Will Showcase New Musical Comedy TELL ME I SUCK

In his Melbourne International Comedy Festival debut, Isaac Haigh bursts onto the stage with a whacky hour of musical comedy in 'Tell Me I Suck', a show where he attempts to brutally murder his own ego with his weapons of choice - song, sketch and stand-up.

Haigh's one of those a-holes who's coasted through life without a care in the world... but the constant praise has finally caught up to him. His head's getting so big that it's affecting his posture.

Whilst ruminating on his most regret-filled moments, Haigh takes a deep dive into what it means to 'suck', and why it might not be such a bad thing after all. His eclectic musical style, combined with his witty lyricism and unhinged characters will have audiences questioning what they think they know about success.

From sketches about Walt Disney's 'manhood', to songs tackling the JK Rowling debate, nothing is off-limits. Haigh's distinctly Australian comedic influences are on full display, with homages to Tim Minchin, Sammy J and Shaun Micallef.

This one-man-musical is an hour of jam-packed madness with something for everyone! Except Nana. Unless Nana's cool with a bit of f*%ked sh*t?

Haigh's previous comedy work includes his 2021 musical sketch The Best Film Ever was met with rave reviews, having been re-posted by YouTuber TomSka (7.1M subscribers) and commented on by Australia's own Eddie Perfect, noting the "wonderful performances and production". Furthermore, in 2018, he staged his original 90-minute musical SHERLOCKED: An Unofficial Musical Parody, (based on the BBC TV show Sherlock).

Monday 28 March - Saturday 3 April

The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place (off Little Collins), Melbourne

All shows 5.30pm (55mins). Ages 18+

Tickets: $28 - $35

Bookings essential: www.comedyfestival.com.au/2022/shows/tell-me-i-suck