The Australian Whitney Houston Show Will Be At The Palms At Crown Melbourne In July

Her memorable music is still played all over the world! The Australian Whitney Houston show will be at The Palms at Crown Melbourne "Celebrating Whitney" with a spectacular show.

This is a show that brings to life the greatest hit songs of Whitney Houston that we all know and love. Featuring a powerful 11-piece band with dancers, backing vocals.

Producer David Sinn said, "It is always a privilege to be able to present the music of Whitney Houston songs in a live concert and remember the memories of a great artist, some of these unforgettable songs that we know and love such as The Greatest Love Of All, I Have Nothing, How Will I Know, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and of course the iconic, I Will Always love You, giving the audiences an unforgettable experience". He added, "Every show we've played at give us standing ovations over and over again"

TILARNI is the frontline singer for the Australian Whitney Houston Show. The Sri Lankan born singer grew up in Australia to a musical family sharing the same influences in music such as Jazz, Soul, Pop, R&B and Gospel music as her idol Whitney Houston. As a young up-and-coming artist, TILARNI was fortunate to become a regular solo artist on Bert Newton's Good Morning Australia for 6 years from 1998 to 2003. During this time, she has backed a lot of celebrity artists on national TV shows such as Vanessa Amorosi, Reba McEntire & Kenny Rogers, John Stevens, Coleen Hewitt, Doug Parkinson and many others.

TILARNI believes that "Music is a gift given for a purpose. Entertainment is for enjoyment and to enrich people's lives. The gift can make way for a platform by which lives can be influenced positively or negatively. I want to use my gift to enrich lives and make people happy."

The performance is on Friday 15 July, 7.30pm.

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/event/25005C9A86690E8F

Plus tickets can also be purchased via Box Office on Level 1 at Crown.