The Australian Shakespeare Company Presents HAMLET

Arguably the greatest tragedy in English theatre, The Australian Shakespeare Company's annual 'Under the Stars' season is returning to Melbourne this summer with a new production of "Hamlet".

Off the back of last season's critically acclaimed Macbeth, Glenn Elston's Hamlet will engross audiences as the court of Denmark spirals from order to chaos live on stage.

The Australian Shakespeare Company Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM, said "Hamlet is a tale of conspiracy, deception and moral ambiguity, where everyone has something to hide, and the answer is far from simple. Hamlet is one of the most human characters Shakespeare ever wrote, making every audience member focus on the uncomfortable knowledge that tragedy evolves from human error, even if the mistake is as simple as leaving things undecided."

Starring some of Australia's finest actors including Andre de Vanny (Hamlet), Alison Whyte (Gertrude), Greg Stone (Claudius), Brian Lipson (Polonius), Emily Godard (Ophelia), Andrew Coshan (Laertes), Matt Connell (Horatio), Syd Brisbane (Gravedigger), Dion Mills (Ghost), Mark Wilson (Rosencrantz), Annabelle Tudor (Guildenstern) Anna Burgess (Osric), and Tony Rive (Marcellus).

William Shakespeare's insightful and accurate portrait of human nature provides the perfect evening of entertainment for audiences from Friday 20 December 2019 to Sunday 9 February 2020.

"For over thirty years we've entertained generations of Australians with William Shakespeare's timeless works in an outdoor setting, natural and uncontrollable, much like life," said Elston. "This is theatre with sharing at its core. The audience and actors share a journey together in the same open space. By taking away the physical structures of a theatre with the opulence and grandeur that can intimidate us, the environment bonds the players, the play, and the people, together."

"Hamlet offers audiences the chance to experience an inviting and refreshing atmosphere like no other, created by the marriage of art and nature."

The Australian Shakespeare Company's Shakespeare Under the Stars program offers something for everyone, having fast become an unmissable summer tradition for Melburnians and visitors alike. Theatregoers are welcome to bring along a picnic of their own or take advantage of the on-site bar and catering which is available to pre-order online and delivered directly on the evening of the performance. High and low chairs are also available for hire at the venue.

HAMLET - The Australian Shakespeare Company Location: Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens - Southern Cross Lawn, Birdwood Avenue, South Yarra Dates: Friday, 20th December to Sunday, 9th February 2020 Tickets: $25 - $110 Visit www.hamletlive.com.au, call 03 8676 7511 or via Ticketmaster

For more information and to book, please visit www.hamletlive.com.au





