The Australian Ballet School Presents SUMMER SEASON 2019

AURORA'S WEDDING FROM SLEEPING BEAUTY & Other Works comes to Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne 7.30pm Friday 6 December and 1.30pm & 7.30pm Saturday 7 December.

The Australian Ballet School presents its much loved end of year performance, with over 100 students from all School levels taking to the stage of Arts Centre Melbourne in an enchanting display of talent.

The artists-in-training will perform a program of classical and contemporary works under the direction of resident choreographers, Simon Dow and Margaret Wilson and 2010 ABS alumnus Richard House.

Opening the evening is the magical Aurora's Wedding from The Sleeping Beauty featuring an ensemble of fairy tale characters for the wedding of Princess Aurora and Prince Florimund, performed by Level 7 and 8 students.

Former Australian Ballet School student Richard House presents Sketch Tone, his first work created for the School. Featuring Level 5 students, Sketch Tone presents itself almost like a classical ballet version of a flock of birds, showing the swirls and openness but in a beautifully managed entanglement.

Choreographer Margaret Wilson also finds inspiration from birds in Journey, which portrays the migration of birds from one region to another, extending to the movement of people from one country to another and the commonality between the two, in the gruelling journey in search of survival.

In Con Brio, Level 4 students display detailed technique when dancing to the bright and vibrant music of Haydn's wonderful symphonies No 6 in D Major (Le Matin) and the 4th movement: Finale - Allegro, choreographed by Simon Dow.

Who Cares? Who Cares, a Balanchine Ballet, is presented by arrangement with The George Balanchine Trust - staged by international repetiteur, Victoria Simon with choreography by George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust. With a selection of George Gershwin's musical numbers, Who Cares? Who Caresevokes the exuberance of life in New York, with a sound and style that is both thrilling and distinctly American, performed by students from Level 7 and Level 8.

The Australian Ballet School Director, Lisa Pavane, says "I am delighted to present the incredible talent of our hard working students. Audiences will be enchanted by our artists-in-training - the future generations of ballet in Australia."

Summer Season 2019 Programme:

· Sleeping Beauty Act III, 'Aurora's Wedding'

· Sketch Tone, choreography by Richard House

· Con Brio, choreography by Simon Dow

· Journey, choreography by Margaret Wilson

· Who Cares?, choreography by George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust, staged by Victoria Simon

Bookings: Phone 1300 182 183 or online at Arts Centre Melbourne





