TV On The Radio To Return To Australia With Sydney, Brisbane & Melbourne Shows In December 2025

The acclaimed Brooklyn band TV on the Radio will return to Australia for the first time in a decade, headlining three East Coast shows this December.

The indie rock icons will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, December 2; Brisbane’s Tivoli on Thursday, December 4; and Melbourne’s Forum on Monday, December 8. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, August 27, at 11 a.m. local time.

Currently touring the United States after a celebrated run through Europe and the UK, the band will wrap up their U.S. leg in mid-October before heading to Mexico City’s Corona Capital and then to Australia, where they are also slated to appear at Meredith Music Festival.

Formed in 2001 by vocalist/programmer Tunde Adebimpe and multi-instrumentalist Dave Sitek, TV on the Radio has carved out a singular place in indie music with five acclaimed albums: Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes (2004), Return to Cookie Mountain (2006), Dear Science (2008), Nine Types of Light (2011), and Seeds (2014). Known for their emotional depth and sonic experimentation, the band has built a reputation as one of the most influential groups of the 21st century. Their 2025 tour features members Adebimpe, Kyp Malone, and Jaleel Bunton, who recently delivered a widely praised set at Glastonbury.

This rare Australian return offers fans a chance to see TV on the Radio in full flight once more. Frontier Touring and Penny Drop will present the dates.

Ticketing Information

Frontier Member Presale

via frontiertouring.com/tvontheradio

Runs 24 hours from Monday, August 25 at 11 a.m. (local) or until presale allocation exhausted

Penny Drop Member Presale

Runs 24 hours from Monday, August 25 at 11 a.m. (local) or until presale allocation exhausted

General On Sale

Begins Wednesday, August 27 at 11 a.m. (local)

Tour Dates:

Tuesday, December 2 – Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages) | ticketek.com.au

Thursday, December 4 – The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD (18+) | ticketmaster.com.au

Monday, December 8 – Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC (18+) | ticketek.com.au

Also appearing: Meredith Music Festival, VIC (non-Frontier event).