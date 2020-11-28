TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Comes to Ripponlea House and Gardens

Little ones in Victoria are in for a magical summer school holiday full of music, fun and laughter, as Tinkerbell and the Dream Fairies take the stage at Ripponlea House and Gardens.

Presented by The Australian Shakespeare Company from 22 December 2020 to 24 January 2021, children and their families will be taken on an exciting musical adventure through a world of song and dance with Tinkerbell and her fairy friends from A Midsummer Night Dream.

The show sees the cheeky Mustardseed, daring Cobweb and sweet Peaseblossom go on a magical quest with Tinkerbell, and help her find her lost wings in Bubble Land.

The audience is encouraged to join in the fun and attend the show in their favourite fancy dress: fairies, elves, Jedis, pirates and all other superheroes are welcome!

"We love seeing the little ones get dressed up and involved in the fun that is interactive theatre," said Australian Shakespeare Company founder and Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM. "Children are the most engaged and enthusiastic audience you can find, so it's a pleasure to be able to bring Tinkerbell to the stage, and a smile to their faces this summer."

Parents are encouraged to pack a picnic, pack the kids and make a day of the show at Ripponlea House and Gardens.

"With the show being a twist on the Shakespearean classic A Midsummer Night's Dream, it's not just about the children. Audiences young and old will each take something unique from the show, and parents can enjoy a day out in the sunshine with the kids entertained - for a few hours at least!" Elston commented.

The Australian Shakespeare Company is fully compliant with Victorian Government COVID-safe guidelines and expert public health advice.

Tickets: $20 - $30, visit shakespeareaustralia.com.au, call 03 8676 7511 or via Ticketmaster.

Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You