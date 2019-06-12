THECHO!R Takes Us To The World In Support Of St Vincent's Foundation

Celebrating their tenth anniversary of fantastic music making, THECHO!R presents Take Me To The World on Sunday 23 June at 3pm in the beautiful and historic Collingwood Town Hall. This spectacular concert seeks to raise funds for St Vincent's Foundation.

THECHO!R's Founding Artistic Director Dr Jonathon Welch AM said "Take Me To The World will feature an exciting and eclectic range of world music and THECHO!R will be fusing this with fun movement, we call 'choralography'. We will also be joined by Claire Patti, from The Velvetones, as our special guest conductor and singer. We'd love to see everyone come along, it will be fantastic fun and the opportunity to support such a wonderful organisation!"

"It is very fitting that we are supporting St Vincent's Foundation at this concert. THECHO!R has a very strong and special connection to the hospital as we began rehearsing in St Vincent's Hospital ten years ago" Jonathon explained.

"One of THECHO!R's key aims has been to raise funds through our concerts and performances. Over our ten year history, THECHO!R has raised thousands of dollars supporting community based organisations including African Children's Choir, Choir of Hard Knocks, Dhungala Children's Choir, the CWA's Alphington Branch as well as St Vincent's in both Melbourne and Sydney."

"We are thrilled to again give back to St Vincent's Hospital." Jonathon said "The Foundation raises vital funds to support the work of the hospital and health services."

Please come and help us to support St Vincent's Foundation on Sunday June 23rd, and celebrate THECHO!R's tenth anniversary as we Take You To The World.

Tickets are $35 adult and $25 for concession & U18. Cabaret style seating, tables of 10, and refreshments are available.

Book at thechoir.com.au





