THE WONDER HORSE: The Life and Afterlife of Phar Lap is Coming to the Motley Bauhaus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wonder Horse! A new Australian Musical exploring Phar Lap's story gallops to The Motley Bauhaus this November.

City of Melbourne Annual Arts Grant 2025 recipient Kit Richards returns with her first blockbuster musical theatre production.

2026 marks the 100th Birthday of Australian icon, Phar Lap, and what better way to celebrate this hero than with a toe-tapping musical. This new Australian work follows the story of Phar Lap, a horse with a huge heart that brought hope to Australia during the economic depression of the 1920s. From his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise as a champion racehorse to his controversial death and then on to his life after death. The Wonder Horse will have something for everyone.

Audiences can expect to see a love story between a puppet horse and his strapper alongside a sci-fi twist that will stay in their heads for years to come. It's a comedic romp with unexpected heart, which will leave audiences with misty eyes and bellies full of laughs.

This work sees a natural evolution from Richards' one-woman shows to a full 90-minute narrative project. Her previous show Wool! A History of Australia's Wool Industry: The Musical was nominated for a Green Room Award for Best Cabaret Writing and her show Scandal! A Reflection on Essendon's Doping Saga: the Musical? was made possible due to a Moosehead Award.

Starring emerging Australian comedians Josh Burton (The Burton Brothers), Frankie McNair (Thank God You're Here), Isaac Haigh (Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023 Best Newcomer), Kit Richards (Hard Quiz), James Collopy and Laura Buskes, and featuring the voices of Greg Larsen, Ben Russell and Millie Holten. Written by Kit Richards. Directed by Tiana Hogben. Dramaturgy by Lucy Rees. Music Directed by Isaac Haigh. Produced by Bea Barbeau-Scurla.