THE IMPROVISED AUSTRALIAN SOAP OPERA Comes to Melbourne Fringe

The Improvised Australian Soap Opera is the Soap Opera that is is inspired by you, made up in real time before your very eyes, and it's coming to Melbourne Fringe!

For the first two weeks of Melbourne Fringe Festival, The Improv Pit presents its newest full-length show exploring Aussie Soapies. There will be sentimentality; there will be melodrama; the ensemble will play soap opera inspired characters with interweaving stories. Using long-form improvisation plus tropes of Aussie soapies and drama, a full story will be created, joyfully exploring personal relationships, family life, emotional and moral conflicts, and some of the unique quirks of Australiana. Every show is an episode of a serial drama that has never existed before and will never be seen again.

The Improv Pit has some of the most exciting performers that Melbourne has to offer. Members of the troupe have trained and performed with international long form improvisation groups, including: The Second City, The IO Theatre, Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), The Gaulier Clown School, The Annoyance Theatre. They’ve also performed with Australian improvisation groups including: The Improv Conspiracy, Impro Melbourne, LMA (Laugh Masters Academy) and The Big Hoo Haa!