THE GUYS by Anne Nelson to Have Melbourne Premiere This September

The play had its Australian premiere in Perth in 2013. 

Jul. 14, 2021  
        

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Trade Center attacks, the Melbourne premiere of Anne Nelson's acclaimed play The Guys.

Written immediately after the attacks, the play features Atlantic Theater Co. alum Adam T Perkins and Roz Hammond (Muriel's Wedding, Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell and ABC's The Heights).

This is a deeply personal project for Perkins, who was a volunteer first responder to the 9/11 attacks as a Search and Rescue 'Tunnel Rat' or 'Mole', crawling beneath the wreckage of Ground Zero.

Perkins presented the Australian premiere of the play in Perth in 2013.

The Guys runs from 1-19 September at fortyfivedownstairs - https://fortyfivedownstairs.com/event/the-guys-by-anne-nelson/


