THE 91-STOREY TREEHOUSE Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne

The team behind the 13-, 26-, 52- and 78-Storey Treehouses Live on Stage! return with a fantastical trip through this wild, weird and wonderful world in The 91-Storey Treehouse at Arts Centre Melbourne's Playhouse this summer from 4 - 19 January 2020 as part of the Families Summer/Autumn program.

Internationally best-selling children's author Andy Griffiths and long-time illustrator Terry Denton are the dream team who, for more than two decades, have collaborated on more than 30 best-selling books since their first title Just Tricking was published in 1997. This much-loved duo has inspired children across Australia and the world to let their imaginations run wild, with their much-loved Treehouse Series published in more than 35 countries.

In 2018, audiences packed into Arts Centre Melbourne's Playhouse for The 78-Storey Treehouse and now, they'll be able to see The 91-Storey Treehouse come to life on that same stage. The 91-Storey Treehouse is the seventh book of Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton's wacky treehouse adventures. The characters of Andy and Terry parallel the authors themselves with the books designed to be happening in real time while the characters are trying to finish the book.

Andy and Terry's treehouse has reached an amazing 91-Stories and is more fantastically dangerous than ever. In this instalment, Andy, Terry and Jill have no idea they're about to face their biggest challenge yet. Mr Big Nose has sent his grandchildren to the Treehouse, and they don't just want to sit quietly. Will Andy, Terry and Jill master this extreme babysitting challenge? What does mysterious fortune teller Madam Know-It-All really want? And will the Big Red Button really destroy the world?

Including the world's most powerful whirlpool, a giant spider, a mashed-potato-and-gravy train, a human pinball machine, and a submarine sandwich the size of an actual submarine - what could possibly go wrong?!

Awards for this book include:

Winner for KROC Awards Best Fiction for Older Readers 2018

Winner for KOALA Award Fiction for Older Readers 2018

Winner for YABBA Awards 2018

Short-listed for Speech Pathology Awards 2018

Long-listed for ABIA Book of the Year for Younger Children 2018

Production Team

Director: Liesel Badorrek

Artistic Director (Treehouse series): Julian Louis

Set and Costume Designer: Mark Thompson

Sound Designer: Ross Johnston

Lighting Designer: Nicholas Higgins

Costume Realisation & Inflatables: Matthew Aberline





