Sooshi Mango OFF THE BOAT Tour Breaks Record at Rod Laver Arena and Adds Additional Melbourne Show
The Newcastle venue has been upgraded to the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and moved to Saturday 11 September.
A second Sooshi Mango show has been added in Melbourne on Sunday 29 August 2021 due to huge demand. In an incredible feat, the much-loved trio have broken the house record and will be the first ever Australian comedy act to perform more than one show at Rod Laver Arena.
Joe Salanitri said today "...for us its very surreal and humbling to have this impact on the public in our home town. It makes us so proud to be Melburnians..."
The 2021 OFF THE BOAT tour will see Sooshi Mango make the jump from theatres to arenas in Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle.
Tour Dates:
Saturday 7 August Adelaide Thebarton Theatre
Sunday 8 August Adelaide Thebarton Theatre New show
Saturday 21 August Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Saturday 28 August Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
Sunday 29 August Melbourne Rod Laver Arena New show
Friday 3 September Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre
Saturday 4 September Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
Sunday 5 September Wollongong WIN Entertainment Centre
Saturday 11 September Newcastle Entertainment Centre New show
Saturday 18 September Perth Riverside Theatre
Sunday 19 September Perth Riverside Theatre New show
Sooshi Mango are an Australian comedy troupe made up of brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri and their close friend Andrew Manfre. The Melbourne boys, who have taken the internet and the world by storm, will perform their all-new two-hour show comprising of live skits and hilarious musical numbers that will have the audience in stitches.
The trio's rise in Australian comedy has been nothing short of meteoric, with their viral online videos amassing over 120 million views and counting.
Their characters-most notably their ethnic dad and ethnic mum characters-have made their way from video skits in their parents' garages, to television screens across the country, to stages around the world.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale Thursday 10 December at 4pm local time at www.tegdainty.com. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available. All other shows are on sale now and selling fast.