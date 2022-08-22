Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sandi Toksvig Will Embark on 2022 Australian Tour

The tour kicks off at Canberra Llewellyn Hall on Saturday 12 November.

Aug. 22, 2022  
Sandi Toksvig, the internationally-renowned comedian, broadcaster, writer, campaigner, and all-round good egg, will make her Australian and New Zealand touring debut with a new, specially-conceived comedy show: Sandi Toksvig Live! Regularly featured on a variety of television shows, most recently a three-year stint as co-host on The Great British Baking Show, this 9-city tour marks Sandi's welcome return to live stand-up comedy performance in 2022. The Sydney show will be part of the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

In an evening of comedy and curiosities Sandi will share little known facts and tell tall tales alongside some really silly jokes. Packed full of reasons to be cheerful, this show will be a soothing balm after recent years of lockdown gloom, with a side of parlour games for those who wish to take part.

Sandi said, "I am thrilled to finally come down to Australia and New Zealand to perform my new show for my fans down under. It has been a perilous time for live performance, but I am thrilled to be back on the boards. And leaving our winter for an Australian summer is a bonus, I can't wait."

The Sandi Toksvig Live! tour is co-produced by Bohm Presents and Temple Live Entertainment Limited in the UK.

Tour Dates

Canberra Llewellyn Hall Saturday 12 November

Perth Riverside Theatre Thursday 17 November

Adelaide Festival Theatre Saturday 19 November

Brisbane Qpac Concert Hall Monday 21 November

Melbourne Hamer Hall Friday 25 November

Sydney Just For Laughs - State Theatre Monday 28 November





