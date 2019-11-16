SHREK THE MUSICAL Announces Partnership With RSPCA NSW

RSPCA NSW has been chosen as the charity partner of the lavish and fun multi-million dollar musical comedy SHREK THE MUSICAL, which premieres at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star from 1 January. Donkey, the Three Little Pigs, Ugly Duckling, Mama Bear and all the animals in SHREK THE MUSICAL were very excited when they heard the news.

Hundreds of tickets have been set aside for the first public performance of SHREK THE MUSICAL on 1 January 2020 at 7:30 pm to be sold by RSPCA NSW at the special discounted price of $69.90, with all proceeds from the sale of the fundraising allocation going towards helping animals in need. Tickets can be purchased at rspcansw.org/ShrekTheMusicalTickets. So if you're looking for some fun and kid-friendly school holiday entertainment, look no further than the New Year's Day performance of SHREK THE MUSICAL.

The RSPCA's Anne Keyvar said, "We are beyond excited to share our love for animals in this partnership with SHREK THE MUSICAL. The funds raised will help us provide vital veterinary treatment, care and find homes for the neglected, abandoned and injured animals that come to us every year. It will make an incredible life-changing difference to so many animals in need."

Producer John Frost is delighted about the partnership. "The RSPCA was our Charity partner for The Wizard of Oz, and we raised a lot of money to assist them in their essential work caring for animals. I'm thrilled to again partner with RSPCA NSW as it's such a very worthy cause."

The fairy-tale cast is led by Ben Mingay as Shrek, Lucy Durack as Princess Fiona, Todd McKenney as Lord Farquaad, Nat Jobe as Donkey and Marcia Hines as the Dragon. Taking on a multitude of roles within the fairy-tale realm are Ross Chisari (as Little Pig), Annie Chiswell (Ugly Duckling), Benjamin Colley (Pied Piper), Andy Conaghan (Wolf), Denise Devlin (Mama Bear), Mackenzie Dunn (Swing), Blake Erickson (Papa Bear), Manon Gunderson-Briggs (Gingy), Hollie James (Swing), Rubin Matters (Peter Pan), Sarah Murr (Fairy Godmother), Joshua Robson (Little Pig), Monique Sallé (Red Riding Hood), Tom Sharah (Little Pig), Leigh Sleightholme (Swing), Suzanne Steele (Wicked Witch), Rhys Velasquez (Swing), Caleb Vines (Pinocchio) and Sascha Wykes (Baby Bear).

The role of Young Princess Fiona will be shared in Sydney by Audrey Brodie (12 years old, of Liverpool), Amelia Heaven (10, Grey's Point) , Mia Honeysett (8, West Pennant Hills), Amelie Rose (10, Allambie Heights) and Holly Simon (12, Rodd Point).

SHREK THE MUSICAL brings the hilarious story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on the stage. In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre - not a handsome prince - shows up to rescue a feisty princess. Throw in a donkey who won't shut up, a bad guy with a SHORT temper, a cookie with attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand ... and his name is Shrek.

With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, SHREK THE MUSICAL is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film Shrek and William Steig's 1990 book Shrek!. When it was launched, the film Shrek was the first Academy Award winner for the Best Animated Feature, was the #1 highest grossing animated film and the #3 highest grossing film. Still today, three of the Shrek films are in the Top 20 Highest Grossing Animated Films of all time.

Featuring a terrific score of 19 songs, big laughs, great dancing and breathtaking scenery, the New York Times has proclaimed SHREK THE MUSICAL as "True Happiness!". The show has been lauded by critics and audiences alike, receiving 8 Tony Award nominations, 12 Drama Desk nominations, 10 Outer Critics Circle nominations, 3 Drama League nominations and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

SHREK THE MUSICAL is part romance, part twisted fairy tale and all irreverent fun for everyone!

Sydney Season Details

Venue Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Season From 1 January 2020

Performance Times Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed & Thurs 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm

Prices: From $49.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 795 267

Melbourne

Venue Her Majesty's Theatre

Season From 16 February 2020

Performance Times Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm

Prices: From $49.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: ticketek.com.au or 132 849

Groups 12+ call 1300 364 001

Brisbane

Venue Lyric Theatre, QPAC

Season From 9 May 2020

Performance Times Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm

Prices: From $49.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: qpac.com.au or phone 136 246

Groups 12+ call (07) 3840 7466





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You