SABOTAGE to Make Its World Premiere at The Motley Bauhaus in December

Sabotage, a new play by Harrison Clark, makes its world premiere at The Motley Bauhaus from December 2–6, 2025. The production marks Clark’s playwriting debut and features him alongside Declan Magee (The Milk Bar, Metro) in a surreal, self-reflective comedy set in an otherworldly airport departure lounge.

Described as Waiting for Godot after a breakup, Sabotage combines absurdist humor, bisexual angst, and emotional introspection as two versions of the same traveller collide in a delayed flight toward self-discovery. Clark co-produces the show with director Maya Britbart Ellazam, following their previous collaboration on Brunch Ballads. Britbart Ellazam, founder of May As Well Productions and co-founder of Eleven O’Clock Theatre, returns to the stage after directing the critically acclaimed Teeth & Tonic (Melbourne Fringe 2022, La Mama Courthouse 2024).

In the story, a traveller preparing to board a one-way flight is confronted by an older version of themselves, turning a long-awaited escape into a duel of wills, regrets, and reluctant growth. What begins as a reunion soon spirals into a confrontation with ego, identity, and the uneasy truce between who we were and who we’re becoming.

Sabotage reunites a creative team committed to developing new Australian work. Britbart Ellazam’s previous credits include The Breaths in Between and The Drowsy Chaperone, while Clark’s acting work includes Fisk, La Brea, and an appearance in AAMI’s “Fansurance” campaign.

Exploring the pressure of five-year plans, emotional baggage, and the turbulence of self-doubt, Sabotage offers a darkly funny meditation on what happens when your older self shows up with questions you’re not ready to answer.

Sabotage runs December 2–6, 2025, at The Motley Bauhaus. Tickets are on sale now.