Review: THE UNITED UKRAINIAN BALLET - SWAN LAKE
"Before the dancers of The United Ukrainian Ballet even step upon the stage today they have triumphed" Andrew Guild and Simon Bryce, Theatre Tours International
What an absolute honour it was to watch The United Ukrainian Ballet's production of Swan Lake. The experience truly felt like a moment in history. Tchaikovsky's iconic music is as sublime as ever and this reimagined production of Swan Lake by Elena Glurjidze, with the assistance of Sara Knight, allows Swan Lake's central themes of freedom, beauty, love, and good vanquishing evil, to seem more relevant now than ever before. With The United Ukrainian Ballet's artistic leadership coming under the direction of renowned prima ballerina, Igone De Jongh and Swans Lake's principal dancers, Kateryna Chebykina and Oleksii Kniazkov, dancing flawlessly, this is a night of ballet you won't want to miss.
The overarching message of this production of Swan Lake is best captured by the show's Theatre Tours International producers, Andrew Guild and Simon Bryce, who state, "Before the dancers of The United Ukrainian Ballet even step upon the stage today they have triumphed". Truer words, really, have never been spoken, with The United Ukrainian Ballet Company only being formed earlier this year and as a direct result of Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine on 24th February 2022. With the Company's purpose being to breathe life into productions that "protect, support and spread the Ukrainian culture that has come under great pressure since the war", this is a production of Swan Lake that is well worth supporting. Furthermore, the Ukrainian government recognised the importance culture plays in helping maintain the West's public support, by giving special permission for male dancers to leave Ukraine to join The United Ukrainian Ballet Company. This has allowed the company to grow from 15 female dancers in March to 70 dancers now.
The three act, four scene ballet of Swan Lake doesn't need much introduction. In fact, it is hard to find someone who has not heard of Swan Lake or is not familiar with Tchaikovsky's classic oboe swan theme. Despite mixed feedback when Swan Lake premiered in 1877, its impact on modern culture has been prolific. It not only has become one of the most popular and well-known ballets, but it has also taken on new life through contemporary interpretations, such as Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake and the psychological film thriller, Black Swan. The United Ukrainian Ballet Company's choice to tour Swan Lake internationally allows audiences to not only reconnect with a beloved ballet favourite, but also to see the story's themes through the lens of the current situation in Ukraine. Certainly, the battle Prince Siegfried faces against Sorcerer Baron von Rothbart, finds a newfound raw and emotional power.
While I am not an expert on ballet technique, the principal and soloists in Swan Lake dance with impressive power, presence and prestige. Oleksiy Grishun as Rothbart and Pavlo Zurnadzhi as Jester both give strong performances and soloist Oleksii Kniazkov, as Prince Siegfriedm, was a standout. Kateryna Chebykina as both the white swan princess, Odette, and the black swan maiden, Odile, was simply breathtaking. Chebykina's finesse and sheer passion was phenomenal, and her performance will make you fall in love with the beauty, skill and grace of ballet all over again. The most poignant moment in the show however is when the entire Company come together to sing the Ukrainian national anthem and hold their country's flag with pride. The significance of this moment was profound.
Swan Lake is playing at the Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, through to Sunday 23rd October. It will then tour to Sydney and Adelaide. For more information and to buy tickets visit www.swanlake.com.au/
From This Author - Josh Stent
Josh has had a passion and love for the Arts ever since seeing his first musical The Secret Garden at age 5. Originally from New Zealand, Josh graduated from The McDonald College of Perfor... (read more about this author)
October 23, 2022
