PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT LIVE! Adds Dates to Australian Tour

Australian audiences cannot get enough of Peppa Pig and her oinktastic adventures, with the all-new Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE! adding new dates and shows to the April-May tour.



The Australian premiere of Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE! follows a smash hit season in London's West End, and is the first time Peppa Pig has toured Australia since a sell-out tour in 2018.

Presented by TEG Life Like Touring and Fierylight, the stage show is based on the much-loved animated series. Peppa Pig is currently the #1 kids show on Nick Jr Australia, while the show's theme song received a whopping 165 million views in just six months of 2024.

Packed with fun, games and special new puppets, this new live show will see small audience members squealing with delight.



From 12 April - 25 May, Peppa Pig will perform her sing-a-long show in Frankston, Brisbane, Melbourne, Bendigo and Geelong, before touring to Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney and Perth.

New shows and dates have been added to venues in Frankston, Brisbane, Melbourne, Geelong, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth.

Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea! Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles, Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE! guarantees giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans and is a perfect introduction to theatre.

“We are excited to be bringing Peppa Pig back to Australia in 2025 with TEG Life Like Touring,” says show director and writer, Richard Lewis from Fierylight.

“For Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE! we have created lots of new puppets our Australian audiences wouldn't have seen before. We bring together all sorts of different techniques to make the action and fun with Peppa, her family and friends come to life on stage. Also, the level of audience interaction has increased, with even more opportunities in this new show for the audience to sing along, dance and to get involved.”

An all-Australian cast of multi-talented performers will be announced in March.

In 2025 Peppa Pig celebrates 21 years on our screens, having first aired in May 2004. She has also been performing live stage shows for 16 years, with Peppa Pig Live playing to sell-out crowds across Australia, USA, UK, Ireland and Asia, entertaining almost 3 million people.

Join Peppa, along with her family and friends, in their latest new adventure as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party - it's going to be an exciting and fun packed day, promising interactive fun, songs and games for preschoolers. It's the perfect family treat.

Tour Dates

Frankston Arts Centre, VIC Sat 12 April 2025

Brisbane Powerhouse, QLD Thurs 17 & Sat 19 April 2025

Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC Thurs 24, Sat 26 & Sun 27 April 2025

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC Wed 30 April 2025

Geelong Arts Centre, VIC Sat 3 May 2025

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA Sat 10 & Sun 11 May 2025

Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW Wed 14 May 2025

The Coliseum, Sydney, NSW Sat 17 & Sun 18 May 2025

Regal Theatre, Perth, WA Sat 24 & Sun 25 May 2025

