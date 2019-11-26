Osaka Monaurail Announces Australian Tour

With seven studio albums, two live albums and a solid reputation as a must-see act, OSAKA MONAURAIL are Japan's premiere funk orchestra. They have been recording and touring together for over 25 years and have built their fan base by thrilling audiences across Europe, Canada, USA, Asia and Australia over a decade with their dynamic show. They now return to Australia in May 2020, with tickets going on sale November 27.

"You know when you see a band that plays so well, you just need to take off your shoes and hold them in the air? These guys are jaw-droppingly tight!" FBI Radio

With their sharp suits, synchronized routines and powerful horn section and led by the explosive showmanship of charismatic singer and director Rhy Nakata, Osaka Monaurail will have your feel moving' and your hips shakin' from the moment they hit the stage.

Having toured and recorded with James Brown associated funk icons Marva Whitney, Fred Wesley and Martha High, Osaka Monaurail are on a mission to capture the energy, sound and excitement of funk's heyday.

"Frontman Ryo Nakata is more like James Brown than he has any right to be; the voice, the mannerisms, the sense of humour... it's all perfect." Double J

"As a showman, Nakata does not disappoint with his contagious energy, smiles or cheeky grins that transmits his soul feeling flawlessly to the audience throughout the gig... A bitchin' night of Japanese funk!" Matrix Barcelona

SYDNEY Oxford Art Factory Wednesday May 13

MELBOURNE The Toff In Town Thursday May 14

MELBOURNE Memo Music Hall Friday May 15

GOLD COAST Blues On Broadbeach Saturday May 16 & Sunday May 17

Tickets: http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/osaka/ http://www.osakamonaurail.com





