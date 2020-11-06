Opera Australia Hosts a Costume and Prop Sale

The sale will take place on November 13-14 and 27-28.

Get your very own piece of opera finery when Opera Australia opens the doors to the Alexandria storehouse for an extraordinary Costume and Prop sale.

You can strut your stuff in one of thousands of pieces made by hand in Opera Australia's famed costume department. Walk like an Egyptian, swagger in military uniform or pirouette in period dress (from just about any period of history).

This is next level op-shopping. Except instead of picking through high street brands you might pick up a piece of couture. And any suspicious blood stains were painted by hand in our art department. You'll be the envy of friends and strangers at future parties.

Plus, we're selling off hundreds of props from retired productions, including vintage army beds, sculptures, sets of chairs, enormous wicker baskets, day beds, fake rocks and even prop urinals.

Prices start at $2 and range into hundreds. Customers may only purchase up to 15 costumes and 5 props each.

This is a COVID-safe event. Sessions are ticketed to 60 minutes with limited numbers. We ask customers to wear masks, check in on arrival and pay by card, and we will be performing temperature checks on arrival. Unfortunately there won't be facilities for trying on costumes.

You must not attend if you are feeling unwell or presenting symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, sore throat and loss of taste or smell, or if you should be isolating for any reason.

Learn more at https://opera.org.au/productions/costume-prop-sale/.

