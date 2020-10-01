Open House Melbourne Welcomes Fleur Watson as Executive Director and Chief Curator

In this role Fleur will lead the vision and creative direction of the new Centre for Architecture.

Open House Melbourne has announced Fleur Watson as the organisation's new Executive Director and inaugural Chief Curator. In this role Fleur will lead the vision and creative direction of the new Centre for Architecture that will further build on Open House Melbourne's extensive public program.

The Centre for Architecture Victoria is an ambitious cultural organisation which includes and expands on the celebrated Open House Melbourne public program and its role as a trusted thought leader and advocate for architecture's role and agency. Together, CAV and OHM actively engage to communicate the value of good design in the built environment, and how it facilitates better, fairer and more responsive places for people.

The CAV will provide creative and curatorial leadership in the sector by tackling big issues through major public discussions, debates, tours, interviews, exhibitions and events. This will include the well-established and popular Open House Weekends and the ambition to expand public awareness of critical issues that shape our built environment and its impacts.

Fleur's background as a creative director, curator and editor underwrites her valuable contribution to Australian culture through exhibitions, cultural programs and publishing. The Board and team are excited to support her as she brings this expertise to the community focus that OHM is recognised for in leading a highly accessible, inclusive and enriching platform.

"Fleur is the ideal person to lead Open House Melbourne and to shape the Centre for Architecture Victoria. She is a highly respected Melbourne cultural leader with a fantastic appreciation for our built environment. Open House Melbourne has emerged in a strong position following the impacts of COVID-19 which is a significant achievement and a real tribute to the team and Board. We are looking forward to working with Fleur to lead the organisation to a very bright future." Shaun Newing, Open House Melbourne President.

"I'm thrilled to accept this role and look forward to shaping the new Centre for Architecture Victoria. I have been a long-time supporter of the fantastic work that Open House does in advocating and opening up discussion around the importance of quality designed spaces for every Victorian to experience and enjoy. Building on this much-loved Melbourne weekend, we are committed to exploring the pressing issues in making better cities and regional centres in which all Australians can live, work and gather together-never more urgent to address and re-imagine than in these challenging times." Fleur Watson, Open House Melbourne Executive Director and Chief Curator.

In 2021, the organisation's programming will continue to grow with ambitious initiatives including expansion into regional Victoria with the Waterfront program for Melbourne Design Week in collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria and in anticipation of Open House Melbourne's 2021 month-long program. Both programs will be part of the new and expanded cultural remit of the Centre for Architecture Victoria.

Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You