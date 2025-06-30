ORDINARY DAYS Comes to fortyfivedownstairs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clovelly Fox will return to fortyfivedownstairs this August to present ORDINARY DAYS, a humorous and inspiring musical written by highly celebrated composer and lyricist Adam Gwon.

ORDINARY DAYS is a charming and moving musical about making simple connections in a chaotic city. Written by one of musical theatre’s exciting new composers, it tells the story of four young people whose lives intersect in unexpected ways as they search for success, happiness, love and taxis.

Shared through a vibrant and memorable score, their experiences ring startlingly true to life. ORDINARY DAYS is an original musical for anyone who's ever struggled to appreciate the simple things in a complex place. With equal doses of humour and poignancy, it celebrates how millions of individual stories combine in unexpected ways.

2025 Green Room Award winning director Tyran Parke (who first brought ORDINARY DAYS to life at Chapel Off Chapel in 2017), is eagerly looking forward to the directorial opportunity of a fresh take on this contemporary musical and promises heart, humour, and a beautifully intimate theatrical experience.

Tyran remarked, “As a rule, I’m not one to revisit past productions—But for the past eight years, ORDINARY DAYS has quietly haunted me. It’s a show of such hope, humanity, and aching beauty that it never truly left my creative consciousness. So, when the timing aligned and the opportunity arose to bring it to life again, I didn’t hesitate. I’m thrilled to return to this remarkable piece, with fresh eyes and a full heart, ready to rediscover the extraordinary in the everyday.”

“It feels like, now more than ever, the world is crying out for hope—for

softness, for inspiration, and for something that gently reminds us of

our shared humanity. ORDINARY DAYS does exactly that. It celebrates the small, beautiful details of everyday life and the quiet, profound ways

in which our lives intersect. In a time that often feels fractured and

uncertain, this show offers a kind of balm: a reason to pause, to

reflect, and to reconnect—with each other and with ourselves. I couldn’t

be more thrilled to return to this piece at this moment and with my long-time collaborator Vicky Jacobs as musical director.



Following its acclaimed, award-winning debut with 'ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE at 45 Downstairs in 2024, Clovelly Fox—one of Melbourne's most exciting new theatre companies—returns to the intimate venue with this highly anticipated new production of ORDINARY DAYS with its luminous score and stories that resonate long after the final note. This is a show for anyone who's ever felt lost—and found something unexpected along the way. Clovelly Fox is sure to bring its signature warmth and emotional clarity to this celebrated work.

The cast will be announced in the coming weeks.

