ON THE ORIGIN OF FECES: A Science Comedy Coming To MICF

Alanta spent her 20s working in sanitation, inspecting Ugandan drop toilets. If one stares into a latrine for long enough, the latrine starts to stare back into you. Alanta was left with more questions than answers. What makes a healthy poo? Do our gut feelings account for more of what we do than we give them credit for? Forget Elon Musk and his lust for space; is the microbiome the final frontier of human discovery?

This is a real s*&t show. Join science comedian Alanta Colley for a festival of effluvia; exploring how gut bacteria makes us who we are, and how we feel about poo. So grab a stool and join us for a diarreally good time.

Alanta's debut solo show Parasites Lost sold out its entire run at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and was given an Inspiring Australia Science-Arts Grant to perform in FRINGE WORLD Perth in 2019. Alanta's second solo show Days of our Hives about bee keeping and bee losing attracted more bee keepers than any other show at comedy festival. Alanta's nerdy concoction of evidence-based comedy and personal confessions has been warmly received by audiences across Australia and internationally.

Alanta is a public health practitioner, comedian, and storyteller based in Melbourne. She runs Sci Fight Science Comedy Debate year round at Howler Melbourne; where scientists and comedians come together to debate serious issues in a ridiculous manner. She's performed for the Gates Foundation in Seattle, is a regular guest on ABC Radio with David Astle, has appeared on ABC TV News and in Frankie Magazine She also moderates for the Transitions Film Festival.





