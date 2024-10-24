New Shows Added to Australian Tour of TORVILL & DEAN: OUR LAST DANCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth have been added for Torvill & Dean's highly anticipated June 2025 Farewell Tour. ‘Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance’ will feature the greatest skaters of all time, alongside a Company of the world’s best skaters, as they tell the life story of Torvill and Dean and recreate their legendary moments, including their iconic Bolero, for one final time. This show promises to be spectacular, special, and emotional. Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale at 10am (local time) on Monday, 28 October.



‘Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance’ marks their first return to Australia since 1994, celebrating over three decades of their illustrious career before retiring from skating together.

‘TORVILL & DEAN: OUR LAST DANCE’ – 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Saturday 14th June – Brisbane Entertainment Centre - 7.30pm

Sunday 15th June – Brisbane Entertainment Centre 2.00pm

Wednesday 18th June – Melbourne Rod Laver Arena – 7.30pm

Thursday 19th June – Melbourne Rod Laver Arena – 2.00pm **NEW SHOW

Thursday 19th June – Melbourne Rod Laver Arena – 7.30pm

Saturday 21st June – Sydney Qudos Bank Arena – 7.30pm

Sunday 22nd June – Sydney Qudos Bank Arena – 1.00pm

Sunday 22nd June – Sydney Qudos Bank Arena – 6.30pm **NEW SHOW

Friday 27th June – Perth RAC Arena – 7.30pm

Saturday 28th June – Perth RAC Arena – 2.00pm **NEW SHOW



Melbourne, Sydney and Perth new shows go on sale 10am (local time) Monday 28th October.

All other shows are on sale now. TICKETS FROM TICKETEK



Torvill & Dean made their retirement announcement on 14th February this year (“Bolero Day”, as they fondly call it) whilst in Sarajevo to commemorate their historic Gold medal winning performance to Ravel’s Bolero at the 1984 Winter Olympics – exactly 40 years to the day. While there, they relived the memories four decades on from their iconic heart-stopping performance which had a UK television audience of 24 million people and an estimated worldwide audience of hundreds of millions of viewers, on the edge of their seats. It became one of the greatest sporting moments of the 20th Century and set a new standard for world-class figure skating.



Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean said “We’re delighted to be bringing our farewell tour to Australia next year. Performing in Oz has always been very special for us. So ‘Our Last Dance’ will be a final opportunity to celebrate and say thank you to all of our wonderful fans over there who have supported us consistently for many years. Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, the tour will be the final time we will skate together following our 50-year partnership. It’s going to be very emotional for us, but we promise to put on an amazing live show – and we really hope to see you there.”



Paul Dainty AO/TEG Dainty shared his excitement, saying, "Bringing Torvill & Dean back to Australia after a 30-year absence is truly special. Their performances have captivated audiences around the world, and it's an honour to host their final tour. Australian fans are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience as we celebrate the extraordinary career of these skating legends."



Australia is a special place for Torvill & Dean with their first show produced here in the 1980s, Christopher reminisces, “We were first invited to come and perform in Australia in 1984 just after we had won the Olympic Gold. The promoters were putting together a show of world class ice dancers with the Russian Olympic team on board. They flew over to see us in the UK for one day to discuss the opportunity for us to appear in the exhibition show. We flew over to Australia for 3 weeks initially to appear in 14 shows, 3 months later and many more shows later we had fallen in love with the country. After coming back to the UK briefly, we went back to Australia to train and develop our own show. It always has a special place in our hearts.”



Jayne’s adds, “After that year in Australia, we had made a lot of friends and fallen in love with the country. So much so, I bought a house with the idea that I would spend 6 months of the year there and 6 months in the UK. I had that house for almost 10 years and even spent some of my honeymoon there. I will always have such amazing memories created there.”



As Torvill & Dean prepare to bring their historic farewell tour to Australia, fans will have a unique opportunity to celebrate the legacy of these iconic skaters. Their deep connection to Australia, where they first performed in the 1980s, adds a special significance to this final tour. The emotional journey promises to be a fitting tribute to their remarkable 50-year partnership. Don’t miss this chance to witness their last dance on ice.



Comments