NSW Government Offers $50 Million Lifeline to Struggling Arts Organizations

According to AussieTheatre, the NSW government is offering a $50 million lifeline for arts organizations suffering from severe financial distress due to the health crisis. The package will help to resuscitate arts companies suffering at this time.

The NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that her intention is to ensure the survival of "some of the most significant arts and cultural organisations across NSW".

Sydney Theatre Company, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Opera Australia, Australian Chamber Orchestra and Australian Theatre for Young People are among the likely beneficiaries of the new initiative.

The initiative will be rolled out in two phases. The first stage is funding available now, to enable NSW not-for-profit arts and cultural organizations to hibernate temporarily. The Second Stage is funding available in the coming months, to enable the organizations to restart operations after the pandemic.

The $50 million initiative comes after $6.34 million was announced last month by the government arts agency, Create NSW, to support independent artists and small organizations.

Read more on AussieTheatre.

