Melbourne Season of ANNIE Opens With Final Performances Added

The Broadway musical Annie celebrated its official Opening Night in Melbourne tonight, and extra final performances have been added. The hit new Australian production of Annie will run at the Princess Theatre until 8 November, with the new performances released for pre-sale next Monday 14 July, with General Public sales from Friday 18 July.

This inspiring new Australian production, directed by Karen Johnson Mortimer and choreographed by Mitchell Woodcock, played in Sydney to packed audiences and standing ovations. Here is what critics have to say about this unmissable production:

The stellar cast is led by Anthony Warlow as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the role which took him to Broadway, and Debora Krizak as Miss Hannigan. Rising star Mackenzie Dunn plays Lily St. Regis, Keanu Gonzalez steps into the role of “Rooster” Hannigan, while Amanda Lea LaVergne plays Grace Farrell. The original Yellow Wiggle, Greg Page, plays President Franklin D. Roosevelt in his musical theatre debut. The three gifted young performers who share the titular role of Annie are Dakota Chanel, Isabella Hayden and Lilleth McIntosh.

The girls playing the orphan friends of Annie are loving performing It’s The Hard Knock Life and the other popular songs of the show. Playing the role of Pepper are Mila Hourmouzis, Natasha Kirkham and Harper Pasco, while Elliana Anastasi, Zoe Desmier and Sophie Isaac share the role of Duffy. Mia Calabrese, Marli Lee and Quinn Manton are Kate, with Tessie played by Nevaeh Bangit, Ava Kroussoratis and Stella Partridge. July is played by Lola Duffie, Grace McConnell and Calliope Xintavelonis, and Molly by Bibiana Brudan, Savannah Callus and Lila Colombi. Sofia Arnup, Leah Cooper, Eliana Livoti and Willow Skidmore share the role of Friday.

The talented ensemble cast is comprised of Luke Alleva, Cameron Boxall, Tim Brown, Emily Casey, Nakita Clarke, Andrew Dunne, Sebastian Johnston, Anna Mallows, Chloë Marshall, Kristina McNamara, Tom New, Ryan Orphel, Madeline Pratt, Lisa Sontag, Suzanne Steele and Dean Vince.

“I’m thrilled with the response from audiences to this marvellous fresh production of Annie for a whole new generation, with its new choreography and updated sets,” said producer John Frost for Crossroads Live. “We have a spectacular cast led by Anthony, Deb, Mackenzie, Keanu, Amanda and Greg, in one of the most delightful and inspiring musicals of all time. Tickets in Melbourne are going fast so line up now to book. Don’t wait until tomorrow!”

One of the most awarded and loved musicals of all time, with its iconic score featuring classics like It’s the Hard-Knock Life, Tomorrow, Easy Street and N.Y.C, Annie is truly a timeless masterpiece, with a book and score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.

Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” which debuted in 1924 and ran for over 80 years, the musical Annie burst into popularity in 1977 when it opened on Broadway. The musical won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin), the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, and the Grammy for Best Cast Show Album. After the Broadway run of almost six years, it has played in more than 22 countries worldwide including the UK, Argentina, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Australia. Annie became a smash-hit movie musical in 1982 starring Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney and Carol Burnett that is adored worldwide and a fixture of popular culture references.