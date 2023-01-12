Meadow Argus Releases Earthy Psychedelic Folk EP DANCING THROUGH A SLOW APOCALYPSE

Australian psychedelic folk-rock outfit, Meadow Argus is begining 2023 with the release of EP, 'Dancing Through A Slow Apocalypse on Friday 13th January 2022.

"'Dancing Through a Slow Apocalypse' was written and recorded in 2021 as part of my music studies at the University of the Sunshine Coast. Here in Australia, we were all in various states of Covid disruption and lockdown. The songs on this EP address the very personal issues that we were all forced to face during this time." Javan Cole (Meadow Argus)

With a sound inspired by a blend of Neu!, Kraftwerk, Eurythmics, Broadcast, The Church, Sonic Youth, and Johnny Cash, each of the seven tracks have been masterfully composed, recorded, mixed and produced within Jevan's home studio, a converted earthy shed surrounded by the beauty of nature. Mastering was completed by Jevan Cole and Seamus Kirkpatrick.

Journeying through the 'Dancing Through A Slow Apocalypse' guides listeners through a genre-defying and boundary-pushing world of imagination and creative exploration, built atop a lush layered soundscape of bubbling synths, intricate acoustic guitars, and spaced-out electrics, and featuring dreamy esoteric lyrics that draw you deeper into the musical experience.

Songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer, Jevan Cole, the creator of musical project, Meadow Argus has had a musical career to date that many dream of. Embarking on his journey as a classical guitarist, Jevan began to explore what was truly possible in an exploration beyond the boundaries of music, after a stint 80's Brisbane Psych-Pop outfit, Baton Rouge.

With an appetite for further exploration, the following years were spent sharing the stage with some of his heroes, Richard Thompson, Bert Jansch, and Martin Carthy and creating 10 albums in collaboration with the likes of One Straw, The Charlie Moorland Trio, Ragged, Seamus Kirkpatrick (vocals, wind), and Jan Van Dijk (fiddle), before touring with Cole and Van Dijk with their critically acclaimed second album, 'Sins of a Li'l Later Kiss'.

His home in Australia's Sunshine Coast hinterland town of Maleny (traditionally Gabi Gabi and Jiniburra country), finally became a culmination of all his years of exploration, coming together in a glimmering, cinematic and genre defying musical masterpiece. As a gardener, field ecologist and environmentalist, Meadow Argus - also the name of a local butterfly species - was born out of Jevan's love of his surrounding environment and the creative power that it brings.

Meadow Argus will fill your senses with bubbling synths, intricate acoustic guitars, and spaced-out electrics. Woven into a tattered and worn tapestry of pastoral acoustic abstracts, whimsical electronica, and sparklingly dark jangle fuzz pop songs, in a tasting plate of mythic literature, esoterica and ecological soundscapes.

