Matteo Bocelli Returning to Australia with 'Falling In Love' World Tour

Following sold-out performances around the world, Matteo Bocelli will perform five Australian shows, opening the tour in Perth, before making his debut performance in Adelaide, and continuing to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The tour will see Bocelli performing alongside his full live band, presenting songs from Falling In Love alongside fan favourites from his self-titled debut album.

The artist presale will take place on Friday 6 February, 10am [local], with the TEG Van Egmond Presale happening on Monday 9 February, 10am [local]. TEG Van Egmond Presale sign-ups are here. General public on sale is Tuesday 10 February, 10am [local], with tickets available here.

The son of tenor Andrea Bocelli, Matteo first captivated global audiences with the 2018 duet Fall On Me. His career highlights include performing a reimagined version of Time To Say Goodbye, featuring a new composition by Hans Zimmer, at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The Australian dates form part of Bocelli's extensive Falling In Love World Tour, which includes sold-out performances across North America and Europe, and follows the release of his second album, Falling In Love.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to Australia with this new tour and my second album," said Bocelli. "Over the past two years I’ve been writing, performing, and sharing my music with fans around the world, and it brings me so much joy to see people connect with my songs. I can’t wait to perform new material alongside your favourites — I hope you’ll join me for a truly special night.”

Bocelli has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages. His A Night With Matteo tour sold out globally renowned venues, including the Sydney Opera House and sold more than 100,000 tickets worldwide between late 2023 and 2025. He has performed for His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla, President Joe Biden, and opened for music legend Lionel Richie. Matteo made his live debut at just 18 years old at Rome’s Colosseum, and in 2018 released Fall On Me with his father — a duet that has since amassed more than 400 million global streams.

In late 2024, Matteo released If I Knew, a duet with multi-platinum and Oscar-nominated artist Sofia Carson. His debut album Matteo featured Chasing Stars, written for him by Ed SHeeran.

Falling In Love Australian Tour Dates

26 April 2026- PERTH - Convention and Exhibition Centre

28 April 2026 - ADELAIDE - Festival Theatre

1 May 2026 – MELBOURNE - Palais Theatre

3 May 2026 - SYDNEY – State Theatre

6 May 2026 – BRISBANE – Concert Hall, QPAC