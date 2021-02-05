Malthouse Theatre Launches Playwriting Innovation Award

Malthouse Theatre's Playwriting Innovation Award is a new initiative designed to provoke conversations about the future of playwriting in Australia, and acknowledge the innovative contributions made by local playwrights to the growth of the artform.

The Award invites playwrights to consider what innovation means to them in the context of their practice-be it in audience development, content, form, process or collaboration. We're interested in how writers relate to this paradigm of 'innovation', where they see their practice shifting, and where they want to take it next.

The submission process asks playwrights to articulate their approach to innovation in the context of their previous work, and of a proposed new project they wish to write and develop in collaboration with Malthouse Theatre.

The recipient will be awarded a cash prize and full play commission to the total of $20,000, plus a creative development workshop and the support of Malthouse Theatre's team to develop the work.

The company will also be sharing insights from the development of the work through the Engine Room Blog, so artists and audiences can continue the conversation.

Open submissions: Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Close submissions: Sunday, 28 March 2021

Recipient announced: Thursday, 6 May 2021

Criteria:

The Award will be given to the playwright who demonstrates a significant contribution to innovation in the field of Australian playwriting. Submissions are open to all playwrights who are over 18 years of age and currently living in Australia, and playwrights from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.

Playwrights are asked to submit one previous script and one project proposal. Submissions will be assessed on originality, insight, clarity, viability, and potential audience impact of these two works, and the innovative contribution they make to Australian playwriting.

Submissions will be assessed by Malthouse Theatre's Artistic Team, including Artistic Director Matthew Lutton, New Work Manager Mark Pritchard, and Resident Artists Ra Chapman, Kamarra Bell-Wykes and Bridget Balodis.

Submission Questions: