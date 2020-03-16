Malthouse Theatre In Melbourne Will Be Temporarily Closed To The Public Until Sunday 12 April

As of close of business on Monday 16 March, Malthouse Theatre will be temporarily closed to the public until Sunday 12 April.

This decision has been made following the advice of State Government health authorities to cease public gatherings of more than 500 people. While the individual theatres hold fewer than 500 people respectively, the company has made the decision to close as a precautionary measure to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Malthouse Theatre has cancelled or postponed all Comedy Festival at The Malthouse performances. They have also postponed all performances of Grey Arias and Macbeth (This Ignorant Present) until further notice. The company currently looking at available times later this year to reschedule these performances.





