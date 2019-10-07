Madwomen Monologues Puts Women's Writing In The Spotlight at The Butterfly Club

Madwomen Monologues festival returns with a fresh crop of brilliant, original scripts by emerging local playwrights at the iconic The Butterfly Club.

Independent theatre company Baggage Productions' is back for a 9th year hosting it's very own two week festival this November. The festival celebrates and promotes new work by emerging female playwrights and has become an annual drawcard at since its inception in 2011.

Baggage, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, has a long history of producing original scripts and nurturing female writing talent. Baggage producer and co-founder Bridgette Burton described the company's origins:

"When we started out, the vast majority of scripts being produced - on the main stages as well as independent theatre - were written by men and directed by men. We were struggling actors who decided to take some control of our destiny by creating our own work. Over the years, that focus shifted from ourselves to wanting to encourage and support other women artists - especially writers - to put their work out there and that's how the Madwomen Monologues was born."

"Madwomen has been a fantastic showcase for some of the best writing we've encountered. Every year we get these amazing scripts which is thrilling and humbling. We're just so pleased to be able to shine a light on this work and give these writers an audience."

The 2019 season features the work of 12 writers, 12 directors and 12 actors. The monologues are a mix of comedy and drama, telling stories of love, loss, new beginnings, death, sex, betrayal, revenge, innocence, space travel, religious extremism, political commentary and faeces.

The Madwomen Monologues opens at The Butterfly Club on 11 November, running nightly Mon-Sat until 23 November. Bookings recommended.

8.30pm Mon-Sat, 11-23 November 2019

The Butterfly Club, Carson Place (off Little Collins St), Melbourne

Bookings and more details: https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/the-madwomen-monologues-2019





