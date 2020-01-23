MS. PAT Announces Dates For Australian Tour

The comedic storytelling of Ms. Pat is founded on some intense sources of inspiration and spinning her wild life into hilarity.

Let's start with Ms. Pat hasn't lived the life of your typical comedian. Born to a single mother of five, living on welfare in a tough West end neighborhood of Atlanta, Ms. Pat learned early on she would have to fend for herself in this world.

Her Grandfather ran a "bootleg" house where as a kid Pat learned how to roll the drunks for food money. She had her first child at 14 and her second child at 15, "I knew I wasn't going to college so I figured why not get an early start on my family". She was handed four more young children from her sister who was a struggling addict.

She became a drug dealer in her teens known by the street name "Rabbit". "I figured there were two things I could do in my neighborhood to earn money, either sell drugs or sell p*@#$y". At 16 she purchased her first Cadillac. During her teens she was shot twice and arrested numerous times. At 19 years of age she met a man, and with his help and encouragement decided to get out of the "life". "I was so tired, I thought for sure I was going to end up dead. He was 21 and a military vet and he showed me a way out". With the encouragement of her case worker, she decided to go on stage and appeared in her first Open-Mic. From that moment on stage, she knew she had found her place.

After appearing on podcasts by Joe Rogan, Marc Maron, Tom Segura, Bert Kreischer, Joey Diaz, and Ari Shaffir, Ms. Pat has decided to branch out on her own and create a truly unique and hilarious podcast. With her co-hosts Deon Curry and Chris Spangle, friends, and family, she dives into topics from backside meatballs to race. With their unique perspectives, the crew of The Patdown with Ms. Pat will make you laugh, think, and appreciate life a little differently.

This brought a whole new world of touring for Ms. Pat performing standup shows across America and now for the first time, bringing her down to Australia for a series of shows which will include the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Ms. Pat's 2017 memoir, Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat was a finalist for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature and a Southern Book Prize for Biography and History. A show based on her life is currently in development at Hulu.

Ms. Pat currently lives in Indianapolis with her husband and three children.

For further information visit www.mspatcomedy.com and www.abpresents.com.au.





