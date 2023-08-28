MARIA STUARDA Comes to Melbourne Opera Next Month

Acclaimed Melbourne soprano Helena Dix returns from an internationally broadcasted performance in the title role of Norma at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, to make her debut as Maria Stuarda for Melbourne Opera.

Donizetti’s sumptuous Italian opera marks the company’s first production since their internationally acclaimed Ring Cycle Cultural Festival earlier this year. Long regarded as one of the most demanding Bel Canto roles, Maria Stuarda traces the downfall of Mary Stuart at the hands of Elizabeth I.

Fresh from her triumphant Ring Cycle, Suzanne Chaundy directs this revival of the second opera in her inspired portrayal of Donizetti’s Tudor Trilogy, based on the lives of the three queens in England’s Tudor dynasty. The trilogy is widely considered to be some of the Italian composer’s best works, both musically and dramatically.

“Both Queens were ambitious and single minded. One Queen committed an act of regicide and the other died a martyr. This outcome could easily be attributed to either Queen should fate have ruled differently. I am loving the opportunity to return to this wonderful opera which is a showcase for what Bel Canto opera does best - beautiful and dynamic music requiring virtuosic vocal and performance skills,” says Suzanne.

Helena Dix previously performed the most demanding role in the trilogy to great acclaim when she took on Elizabeth I in Melbourne Opera’s Roberto Devereaux (2017). She went on to cover the same role at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, considered by many to be the world’s greatest opera house.

“This era was extraordinary, with Elizabeth being the first woman on the throne and one of the first women in power in the canon of western culture as we know it. Maria Stuarda explores one of the most talked about female dynamics in history. It’s riveting stuff, with high stakes and lots of conflict,” says Helena.

A string of virtuoso arias and duets, a famous confrontation scene and the moving execution scene are just some of the highlights of this great work. The Melbourne Opera Chorus and Orchestra are conducted by Bel Canto specialist Raymond Lawrence.

Melbourne Opera, which receives no government funding, is Victoria's busiest opera company, staging multiple full-scale main stage productions each year. The company gives many young singers and musicians’ invaluable professional experience at the outset of their careers in the company of distinguished experienced artists. As well as mainstream repertoire, the company also presents many lesser-known masterpieces.

Maria Stuarda credits

Conducted by Bel Canto specialist Raymond Lawrence

Directed by Suzanne Chaundy

Helena Dix as Maria Stuarda

Eleanor Greenwood as Elisabetta

Henry Choo as Roberto, Earl of Leicester

Christopher Hillier as Talbot

Eddie Muliaumaseal’li as Cecil

Caroline Vercoe as Anna

Sung in Italian with English surtitles.